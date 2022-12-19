Palisades Nuclear Plant still aims to restart, applies again for funding

COVERT, MI — A nuclear power plant in southwest Michigan has not given up its efforts to restart.

Palisades Nuclear Plant was shut down in May and sold to Holtec International, a company that originally planned to follow through with the decommission process.

However, Holtec International later pushed to restart the plant, a move that had Michigan Governor Whitmer’s support.

Holtec International applied for federal aid to restart the plant, but the application was denied by the Biden administration in November.

On Monday, FOX 17 learned that Holtec International planned to apply a second time for federal funding.

Holtec International confirmed that the company will apply for aid through the U.S Department of Energy's Civil Nuclear Credit program.

A spokesperson for Holtec International said the repowering of Palisades would help support Michigan’s transition to clean energy.

“As Michigan transitions from fossil-fuel generation to renewables and emerging advanced technologies, baseload nuclear generation is an essential backdrop,” said Director Patrick O’Brien.

He went on to say that the restart of Palisades would also represent an economic asset for the state, as well as a potential carbon-free power source.

In the meantime, Holtec International will continue to focus on the decommissioning process.

