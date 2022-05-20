Palisades Power Plant shuts down for good after 50 years

COVERT, Mich. — Operators have shut down the nuclear reactor at Palisades Power Plant for the last time Friday.

Entergy says the original shutdown date was scheduled for May 31 but a drive seal’s performance on a control rod prompted operators to shut the plant down earlier than planned.

After 50 years of service, the plant will be handed over to Holtec International for decommission, the power company tells us.

“The enduring legacy of Palisades is the thousands of men and women who safely, reliably, and securely operated the plant, helping power Southwest Michigan homes and businesses for more than 50 years,” says Vice President Darrell Corbin. “Thanks to the pride, professionalism, and hard work of our 600-member team, we finished Palisades Proud."

We’re told employees who are willing to transfer to another Entergy location will be given jobs corresponding to their qualifications.

Meanwhile, Holtec International will recruit 260 of the plant’s workers for the early decommissioning stages, the company explains.

"We are also grateful to the local community for its support of the plant and for the strong partnership we have enjoyed all these years,” Corbin adds.

Complete dismantling and treatment of the facility is expected to occur by 2041.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube