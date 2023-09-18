Man convicted in 1995 Van Buren Co. murder sentenced to 25–50 years

PAW PAW, Mich. — The man convicted in the 1995 murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin was sentenced Monday morning.

The 30-year-old victim was found dead in April 1995, according to an article published by the Herald-Palladium.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says Juan Solis Reyna was arrested in Mexico last year. He was 25 when the crime took place.

READ MORE: Arrest made in 1995 Van Buren Co. cold case

Juan was found guilty of second-degree murder and felony firearm this July, according to deputies.

Authorities say Juan was sentenced to 25–50 years behind bars Monday, followed by two years for the felony firearm charge.

Sheriff Dan Abbott extends his gratitude to prosecutors and the involved agencies that helped bring the cold case to a close.

