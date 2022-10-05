Deputies: Arrest made in 1995 Van Buren cold case

DECATUR, Mich. — An arrest was finally made in a 1995 cold case out of Decatur Township.

The body of 30-year-old Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin was found near 36th Street and 92nd Avenue back in April 1995, according to a 1995 article in the Herald-Palladium.”

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says the suspect fled the state shortly after the crime was committed.

We’re told the suspect and victim knew each other.

Deputies identified the suspect as Juan Luis Solis-Reyna, who was 25 years old at the time.

The vehicle Solis-Reyna was believed to have been driving was found in Missouri, but the suspect eluded authorities for years despite the number of tips received, the sheriff’s office explains.

VBCSO says the Federal Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist in the case in February 2019. In May of this year, Solis-Reyna was arrested in Mexico, where he lived with his wife and children, according to deputies. He has since been extradited.

