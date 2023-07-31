Suspect in 1995 Van Buren Co. cold case found guilty of murder

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused in the 1995 murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin was found guilty last week.

An article by the Herald-Palladium says Jose’s body was found near 92nd Avenue and 36th Street in April 1995. He was 30 years old. The suspect and victim reportedly knew each other.

The suspect, Juan Solis-Reyna, was arrested in Mexico in May 2022, more than 27 years after Jose’s death, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO). He was extradited in September.

Deputies say Juan was convicted of second-degree murder and felony firearm July 28 after only two hours of jury deliberation. He was 25 at the time of the murder.

Solis-Reyna is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Sept. 18.

