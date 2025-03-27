Dead bird? Don't touch; City addresses wild bird die-off in South Haven

SOUT HAVEN, Mich. — Don't touch dead birds on the beach.

Pretty standard advice, but you know how it goes when people get curious.

The City of South Haven is reminding everyone to resist the urge to handle bird carcasses during growing reports of a wild bird die-off leaving carcasses along area beaches.

Between normal viruses, etc. that may linger on any animal (recently deceased or not) and the spread of Avian Flu —which can and has spread to humans— threatening bird populations, doing anything other than reporting any unusual wildlife incidents to the DNR is a bad idea.

South Haven officials are working to remove any deceased wildlife reported to them, but please note: property owners are responsible for cleaning up anything that falls on private property.

If you see a group of 6 or more birds that have died or any wildlife that seems sick, reach out through the DNR wildlife reporting website or by calling 517-337-5030.

To report possible Avian Flu, reach out to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development immediately at 800-292-3939 or 517-373-0440.

SEE ALSO: Kent County Health Department: Do this to stop the spread of bird flu

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube