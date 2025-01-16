Kent County Health Department: Do this to stop the spread of bird flu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In 2022, bird flu was first detected in Michigan. Since then, it has had a significant impact on poultry and dairy farms. To stop it from spreading, the Kent County Health Department is encouraging residents to follow some preventative measures.

Poultry, egg and dairy farms have been dealing with animals infected with the avian flu, better known as bird flu.

Daren Bower

“There are things that we can do to help protect those sectors of our economy and also help to protect against the unlikely possibility that this virus could jump species and become more prevalent in our human population,” said Kent County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Adam London.

Dr. London says there have only been two human cases in Michigan and 67 people nationally.

“So that's a concern for us. Now, thankfully, it's not spreading person to person; that would require additional mutations in the virus,” said Dr. London.

Fox 17

To help to stop the spread of bird flu the health department says people need to:



Report unusual bird deaths to the state DNR.

Practice good hygiene.

Cook poultry thoroughly.

Do not consume unpasteurized products.

Keep pets away from wild birds.

Avoid contact with wild birds.

“We know that we are at risk, and there is a pretty substantial risk to our agriculture here,” said London.

Daren Bower

The health department says people with backyard chickens need to do the following:



Restrict access to your birds.

Disinfect all equipment.

Monitor flock health.

Report any illnesses to the state.

“This could become more of a human illness going forward, and so we want to make sure that we slow that exposure and control it as much as possible,” said London.

To help reduce the transmission of bird flu, health officials encourage the following prevention tips:



Report Unusual Bird Deaths : If you encounter multiple dead birds or observe signs of illness in birds, report it to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

: If you encounter multiple dead birds or observe signs of illness in birds, report it to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Practice Good Hygiene : Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after any contact with birds and wild animals or their environments.

: Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after any contact with birds and wild animals or their environments. Cook Poultry Products Thoroughly : Ensure all poultry and eggs are cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill any potential viruses.

: Ensure all poultry and eggs are cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill any potential viruses. Do Not Consume Unpasteurized Products : Avoid raw milk and other unpasteurized products. Pasteurization is a process that involves heating milk to a high temperature for a period of time, helping to ensure dairy products are safe for consumption by eliminating potential pathogens.

: Avoid raw milk and other unpasteurized products. Pasteurization is a process that involves heating milk to a high temperature for a period of time, helping to ensure dairy products are safe for consumption by eliminating potential pathogens. Pet Safety : Keep domestic pets away from wild birds and their droppings to prevent potential transmission.

: Keep domestic pets away from wild birds and their droppings to prevent potential transmission. Avoid Contact with Wild Birds: Refrain from handling wild birds, especially those that appear sick or are found dead.

Hunters should take extra precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to HPAI when hunting or dressing wild birds, including:

Do not harvest or handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead.

Always wear disposable gloves when handling or cleaning game and wash hands with soap and water immediately afterward. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Backyard poultry owners should implement the following enhanced measures to protect their flocks:



Restrict Access : Limit visitor access to bird areas and ensure anyone entering uses proper protective equipment.

: Limit visitor access to bird areas and ensure anyone entering uses proper protective equipment. Disinfect Equipment : Regularly clean and disinfect tools, clothing and vehicles that come into contact with birds.

: Regularly clean and disinfect tools, clothing and vehicles that come into contact with birds. Monitor Flock Health : Observe birds daily for signs of illness, such as sudden death, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing or a significant drop in egg production.

: Observe birds daily for signs of illness, such as sudden death, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing or a significant drop in egg production. Report Illnesses : Report any unusual or sudden bird deaths to MDARD immediately.



: Report any unusual or sudden bird deaths to MDARD immediately. For more information on the status of bird flu in Michigan, please visit the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's website. For a broader national perspective, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube