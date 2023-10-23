Community seeks 'Justice for Annie' after beloved deer killed

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A community is coming together for a common cause after a deer who preferred to be around people was shot and killed by law enforcement Friday.

The town of Lawrence, Michigan, is a small community in Van Buren County. Residents are in outrage after a deer, called Annie, was shot and killed, according to eyewitnesses.

There is only one stoplight in Lawrence. But where the town lacks in size, it makes up for in heart.

“Some people might think it was just a deer; it was part of nature, part of life. But to us, Annie meant more than that,” Justice for Annie member Robyn Gardner said.

Hearts in Lawrence are broken Monday, after this happened on Friday:

A beloved deer, known as Annie, was shot and killed by a Pokagon Tribal police officer. The officer has since been placed on leave.

The department issued FOX 17 the following statement:

"The Pokagon Band Tribal Police is currently conducting an investigation regarding a deer being euthanized at the property of a suspect from Lawrence, Michigan who was taken into custody for a warrant on Friday, October 20. The Pokagon Band Tribal Police were assisting Van Buren County law enforcement and consulted with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The officer involved has been placed on Administrative Leave. We appreciate your patience in this matter, and we will provide an update once the investigation is complete."



Sincerely, Mario RedLegs Chief Pokagon Band Tribal Police

There is video of the shooting but FOX 17 is choosing not to air it.

In the days following the death of the deer, a Facebook group was launched demanding justice.

Amanda Beck is one of the many people who are angry because of what happened.

“There is good in this world. So why did they have to take that from us?" Justice for Annie member Amanda Beck said.

People insist Annie was a wild animal who was never caged.

“I’ve cried so much; I can’t even be sad anymore. I’m livid,” Beck said. “Why did they have to do that to the deer? What was she hurting?” Beck said.

Annie had a love for people, and the people of Lawrence loved Annie back.

“She was always there when everybody needed her. I have the same story for myself. She was there when I needed her. Gave me hope. Re-guided my faith. She was an amazing soul. We just loved her,” Gardner said.

Robyn Gardner wonders how Annie must have felt in the moment before she passed.

“First thing this morning, I woke up with her on my mind wondering what she must have felt, how scared she must have been. She trusted in humans. For a human to do that to her, I just feel very saddened wondering how she must have felt,” Gardner said.

Theresa Shriver witnessed the shooting. She explained to FOX 17 why law enforcement was at the home just off of Red Arrow Highway in the first place.

“A resident of the address had an outstanding warrant, and they had said that they saw him on the property, so that’s why they were there,” witness Theresa Shriver said.

Shriver said that issue ended without incident.

“They had already arrested him; he came out, hands up," Shriver said.

The next thing anyone knew, Annie was gone. The town of Lawrence is left united and wondering why the deer was killed.

“I can’t believe how many lives she touched in our community,” Gardner said.

