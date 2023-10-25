Pokagon officer loses county authority after beloved deer shot, killed in Lawrence

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Pokagon Tribal Police officer has been stripped of county authority after shooting and killing a beloved deer in Lawrence over the weekend.

The deer, whom the community named Annie, was comfortable around humans and reportedly allowed community members to pet her.

Deer video by Sabrina Hostetler-Streit



She was wrangled and subsequently shot Oct. 20, eyewitnesses say. There is video of the shooting but FOX 17 in choosing not to show it.

This video was reportedly taken before the deer was shot:

Deer incident by Nevaeh Sylvester

The officer was placed on leave after the incident.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) confirmed with FOX 17 Wednesday the officer who shot the deer will no longer act as deputy and may now only enforce laws on tribal lands.

Community members formed a Facebook group called Justice for Annie in the wake of last week’s incident.

“There is good in this world. So why did they have to take that from us?" said Justice for Annie member Amanda Beck.

