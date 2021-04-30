I-94 to be closed overnight again in Berrien County

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation has more bridge demolition to do in the huge three-year project in Berrien County, and I-94 will be closed again overnight.

The freeway will be closed eastbound and westbound for 12 hours between M-140 in Watervliet Exit 41 and Napier Avenue Exit 30 in Benton Township. The closure runs from 9 p.m. Saturday, May 1, to 9 a.m. Sunday, May 2.

Detour I-94 eastbound: Traffic on I-94 eastbound will be detoured east on Napier Avenue to M-140, then north on M-140 to I-94.

Detour I-94 westbound: Westbound traffic will exit at M-140 at Watervliet, go south on M-140 to Napier Avenue, then west to I-94.

Detour to get to I-196: I-94 drivers who want to get to I-196 will be detoured differently.



Eastbound I-94 traffic will exit at M-139/Scottdale Road Exit 28, north on M-139, east on Territorial Road, north on Euclid Avenue, east on Red Arrow Highway to I-196.

Westbound I-94 traffic aiming for I-196 will exit at M-140, north to Red Arrow Highway, then west to I-196.