Busy weekend for road crews on I-96, I-94

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Road crews will be extra active over the weekend again, especially those who like to tear down bridges.

Here are projects scheduled for the weekend.

I-96 Kent County



Occasional lane closures on I-96 eastbound and westbound between Plainfield Avenue and the Knapp Street overpass.

Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lane closures on I-96 eastbound and westbound between 28th Street and the Thornapple River Drive overpass.

Ramps closed from 28th Street to I-96 eastbound and from I-96 westbound to 28th Street eastbound.

Saturday, May 1, 6 a.m., to Monday, May 3, 6 a.m.

FOX 17 Traffic

I-94 Kalamazoo County

Portage Road will be closed under I-94 for demolition of the bridge that carries I-94 eastbound over Portage Road.

The MiDrive map as of April 29 said the closure northbound will be from Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m., but the southbound closure will be from Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 8 p.m.

