Busy weekend for road crews on I-96, I-94

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Road crews will be extra active over the weekend again, especially those who like to tear down bridges.
Here are projects scheduled for the weekend.
I-96 Kent County
- Occasional lane closures on I-96 eastbound and westbound between Plainfield Avenue and the Knapp Street overpass.
- Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lane closures on I-96 eastbound and westbound between 28th Street and the Thornapple River Drive overpass.
- Ramps closed from 28th Street to I-96 eastbound and from I-96 westbound to 28th Street eastbound.
- Saturday, May 1, 6 a.m., to Monday, May 3, 6 a.m.
I-94 Kalamazoo County
- Portage Road will be closed under I-94 for demolition of the bridge that carries I-94 eastbound over Portage Road.
- The MiDrive map as of April 29 said the closure northbound will be from Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m., but the southbound closure will be from Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 8 p.m.
- Detour: E. Kilgore Service Road between Portage Road and E. Kilgore Road.