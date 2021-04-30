Watch
Busy weekend for road crews on I-96, I-94

Posted at 6:30 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 06:30:08-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Road crews will be extra active over the weekend again, especially those who like to tear down bridges.

Here are projects scheduled for the weekend.

I-96 Kent County

  • Occasional lane closures on I-96 eastbound and westbound between Plainfield Avenue and the Knapp Street overpass.
  • Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Lane closures on I-96 eastbound and westbound between 28th Street and the Thornapple River Drive overpass.
  • Ramps closed from 28th Street to I-96 eastbound and from I-96 westbound to 28th Street eastbound.
  • Saturday, May 1, 6 a.m., to Monday, May 3, 6 a.m.
I-94 Kalamazoo County

  • Portage Road will be closed under I-94 for demolition of the bridge that carries I-94 eastbound over Portage Road.
  • The MiDrive map as of April 29 said the closure northbound will be from Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m., but the southbound closure will be from Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 8 p.m.
  • Detour: E. Kilgore Service Road between Portage Road and E. Kilgore Road.
