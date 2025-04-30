South Haven names interim police chief

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven officials announced Adam DeBoer as the city's interim police chief on Tuesday. It comes after the resignation of Chief Dennis Honholt last week, who the city said never quit his old position in Tennessee.

According to a statement, DeBoer started as a South Haven police officer in 2004, and was promoted to sergeant in 2017. He has worked in the department for over 20 years, and has served in a number of roles, including road patrol officer and narcotics detective.

DeBoer is set to serve as interim chief at least until the end of summer. He will oversee all police department operations.

"Adam's vast experience, deep knowledge of our Police Department and keen understanding of South Haven's needs make him a natural fit as interim chief," South Haven City Manager Kate Hosier said in the statement. "He will provide a steady hand in guiding our Police Department through this transition period..."

A timeline for a new police chief search will be announced in the future.

