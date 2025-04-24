South Haven's police chief of three weeks resigns, never quit old job in Tennessee

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven's police chief of just three weeks has resigned after city leaders discovered he never quit his position from down south.

Dennis Honholt started as police chief on April 1. Now city leaders say Honholt never resigned from his position with the Dover, Tennessee.

He is still listed as chief of police on Dover's website.

Honholt's agreement with South Haven included an explicit understanding he would quit his role in Dover, according to the city.

On Thursday, South Haven announced Honholt resigned as its police chief, which the city accepted.

"We share the community's deep frustration over the turnover in this key leadership role," the city said in a release.

South Haven did not announce an interim chief, but said it is working to appoint one.

