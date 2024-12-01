Significant Lake Effect Snow Likely Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — The Lake Effect Snow Machine will kick into high gear along the lakeshore for the Monday morning commute. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect starting Sunday night through Monday night for Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren Counties. Many communities in those counties that border Lake Michigan will likely pick up 6-10" of new snow by Daybreak Tuesday. Scattered snow showers are likely to develop across most areas west of US-131, with many areas likely to pick up an additional 2-4" of snow. Since this is primarily a lake effect event, areas to the east of US-131 may end up seeing some sunshine.

For today, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6PM for Barry, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties for the possibility of an additional 1-4" of snow creating slippery travel conditions.

Here's a link to more specifics from the Fox 17 Weather Center

