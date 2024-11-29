Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, cold, lake effect snow showers

The forecast from FOX17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties until 7 A.M. Saturday. Expect some snow accumulations to stick and visibility to be reduced when heavy bands move through. We'll have west-northwest winds, which will favor the heaviest and steadiest snows along/west of U.S. 131, and south/west of Grand Rapids. Forecast models indicate about 3" to 6" (locally more) may fall in these areas from Thanksgiving night through Saturday. Locations north/east of Grand Rapids will see only an inch or so. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Team for future updates on our Holiday forecast.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and colder with lake effect snow showers likely. Steadiest and heaviest along/west of U.S. 131 and south/west of Grand Rapids. Accumulations on the order of 3" to 6" possible...especially along U.S. 131 and south/west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the teens!

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with lake effect snow showers. Steadiest and heaviest along/west of U.S. 131. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with light lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills in the teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs around 30.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs around 30.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

