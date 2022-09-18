Shooting near GVSU under investigation

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Ottawa County Deputies are investigating what led up to a shooting at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University.

Deputies tell FOX 17 the shooting happened at Canvas Townhomes on 48th Avenue near Pierce Street around 2:30 Sunday morning.

It's unclear how many people were involved and how many were injured.

Our crew on the scene witnessed part of the complex blocked off with police tape.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated as we learn new information.

