Shots Fired at Allendale apartment complex

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's are investigating reports of shots fired at an Allendale apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Sheriff's arrived to Canvas Apartments on 48th Avenue around 2:15. When they arrived, they heard shots being fired somewhere i the complex but the exact location was unclear.

Witnesses say the suspects left the scene before police arrived.

No one was injured but police say a projectile hit one of the apartment buildings.

The investigation into the incident continues. Contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Ottawa County Central Dispatch or Silent Observer.