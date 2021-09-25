Ottawa Co. Sherriff's investigating armed robbery

ALLENDALE, Mich — Ottawa County Sheriff's are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning.

Sheriff's were called to the Canvas Apartments on 48th Avenue in Allendale around 3:00 a.m.

They say a 19-year-old man had a small party in his apartment and discovered another man who he did not know in his bedroom and confronted him. That's when a gun was pointed at him by the man and he demanded the victims car keys, house keys and wallet .

The suspect eventually fled out a back door and on foot. Efforts to track him down using a K9 were unsuccessful.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's office or Silent Observer.