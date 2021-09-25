Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ottawa Co. Sherriff's investigating armed robbery

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:07 AM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 05:07:45-04

ALLENDALE, Mich — Ottawa County Sheriff's are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning.

Sheriff's were called to the Canvas Apartments on 48th Avenue in Allendale around 3:00 a.m.

They say a 19-year-old man had a small party in his apartment and discovered another man who he did not know in his bedroom and confronted him. That's when a gun was pointed at him by the man and he demanded the victims car keys, house keys and wallet .

The suspect eventually fled out a back door and on foot. Efforts to track him down using a K9 were unsuccessful.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's office or Silent Observer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News