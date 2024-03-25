Watch Now
MSP: Person of interest arrested for woman found dead on US-131

Posted at 9:59 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 21:59:26-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person of interest was arrested in connection to a woman who was found dead with gunshot wounds on US-131 Friday night.

The victim, whom family members identified as 25-year-old Ruby Garcia, was found in the southbound lanes at Leonard Street, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

MSP posted to X Sunday night saying the investigation is ongoing and more information will be made available when they come to light.

READ MORE: 'Taken too soon': Family identifies woman found dead on US-131

