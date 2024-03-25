MSP: Person of interest arrested for woman found dead on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person of interest was arrested in connection to a woman who was found dead with gunshot wounds on US-131 Friday night.

The victim, whom family members identified as 25-year-old Ruby Garcia, was found in the southbound lanes at Leonard Street, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

MSP posted to X Sunday night saying the investigation is ongoing and more information will be made available when they come to light.

Detectives from the MSP Grand Rapids post have a person of interest in custody related to the ongoing death investigation on US-131. The investigation continues and details will be released as they come in. — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) March 25, 2024

