Search efforts underway after man disappears underwater at Wabasis Lake

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are working to learn more after a man reportedly went missing while swimming at Wabasis Lake Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a man in his 60's jumped into the water from off a boat to swim, and then he disappeared underwater.

We're told he had someone with him and other bystanders who looked, and couldn't find him.

An underwater search and recovery team has been sent to the scene, and will focus their search on the east side of the lake.

There are no other details at this time.

Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube