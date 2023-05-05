Grand River Bands requests meeting with Dept. of Interior in fight for federal recognition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians continues to fight for federal recognition.

The tribe failed to secure status earlier this year when the Department of the Interior turned down the request.

The department claimed Grand River Bands did not prove that a majority of its tribe is comprised of a distinct community that has existed from historical times until the present.

Now tribal leaders have asked for a meeting with the DOI to petition their case.

The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians says they have enlisted the support of professional historians and other experts to help make their case to the DOI.

“The U.S. Department of the Interior has continuously reached out to support our efforts and we have been compiling documentation that shows our long history as a distinct political community,” said Rob Yob, chairman of the Grand River Bands. “We are so thankful for the numerous lawmakers, other tribes, business groups, community organizations and West Michigan residents who continue to advocate for our recognition. We remain confident we will ultimately achieve the long overdue federal recognition for our tribal members and be able to provide long-awaited justice to our members.”

Leaders say the tribe’s history dates back hundreds of years when 19 bands of Ottawa people formed villages along the Grand River and other waterways in Southwest Michigan.

Grand River Bands is recognized by the state of Michigan.

Federal status would allow the tribe to exist as a sovereign nation, granting it a number of benefits including health care and education.

