S.S. Badger crew rescues ducklings from storm drain

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Crew members of the S.S. Badger rescued a family of ducklings Monday night!

The ferry posted to its Facebook page Tuesday saying when the boat returned to Ludington, the crew was told there were ducklings that became trapped in a storm drain.

We’re told the ducklings were removed from the drain and examined by a veterinarian, who happens to be the wife of a crew member.

The ferry crew kept a watch for the ducklings’ mother Tuesday in hopes of reuniting them.

