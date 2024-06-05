Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

11 ducklings rescued from Norton Shores storm drain

One lucky duckling.jpg
Trinity Health
One lucky duckling.jpg
Norton Shores Fire Dept to the Rescue.jpg
Very Worried Mamma Duck.jpg
All in a days work.jpg
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 05, 2024

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A mother duck is relieved after her 11 ducklings were rescued from a Norton Shores storm drain Wednesday.

Trinity Health says one of their employees watched as the last duckling fell through a nearby sewer grate. She ran over to find the 11 ducklings inside.

We’re told the Norton Shores Fire Department successfully removed all 11 ducklings while Mamma Duck paced nervously close by.

See photos of the rescue in the image viewer above.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book