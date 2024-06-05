11 ducklings rescued from Norton Shores storm drain

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A mother duck is relieved after her 11 ducklings were rescued from a Norton Shores storm drain Wednesday.

Trinity Health says one of their employees watched as the last duckling fell through a nearby sewer grate. She ran over to find the 11 ducklings inside.

We’re told the Norton Shores Fire Department successfully removed all 11 ducklings while Mamma Duck paced nervously close by.

See photos of the rescue in the image viewer above.

