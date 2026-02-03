Cedar Springs says it won't extend fire service to Sand Lake

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Kent County's northern-most village lost an option for a new fire services partnership amid an on-going break up of it funding for the local fire department.

The Village of Sand Lake asked the City of Cedar Springs to consider expanding the fire department's response area north to Sand Lake. Now Cedar Springs has responded, saying it cannot do so.

In a letter shared on social media, Cedar Springs' City Manager Darla Falcon said the proposed expansion would not be in the best interest of her neighbors.

"With limited resources, our focus will remain on meeting the needs of our residents and fulfilling existing contractual commitments with Nelson Township," wrote Falcon.

In December, Sand Lake told three neighboring townships it was dissolving the partnership that funds the village's Fire Department. Currently the Sand Lake Fire Department covers the village along with Pierson, Ensley and Nelson townships.

The funding agreement is set to expire after March 31.

The break up sparked a large number of neighbors to show up to public meetings, many sharing their disappointment about losing emergency services.

In January, the three townships pledged to band together for a new fire department, saying they were even open to including Sand Lake if the village wanted to set up a new agreement.

Firefighters working for the current department publicly pledged to not work for the village after the agreement ends.

Nelson Township offered to buy the fire department from the village. Details of that offer haven't been made public.

