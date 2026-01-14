Sand Lake confirms verbal offer made for village's fire department

SAND LAKE, Mich. — The Sand Lake Village President confirmed to FOX 17 that Nelson Township made an offer to purchase the village's fire department.

The proposal was first announced by the township board during a meeting Tuesday night to address neighbor's concerns over the village's decision to end fire services partnership with neighboring townships. On Wednesday, Sand Lake President Mollie Doerr said the offer was made verbally by Nelson Township's attorney to the village's legal counsel.

Details on the purchase proposal were not clear to the village, said Doerr in a statement.

In December, Sand Lake announced it was dissolving the fire services partnership that provides fire department coverage for the village and three surrounding townships, Pierson, Ensley and Nelson. Officials cited costs as a primary issue behind the break scheduled to finalize after March 31.

While the three townships have pledged to band together for fire service, whether Sand Lake joins them or not. During Tuesday's meeting, Sand Lake firefighters revealed an open letter promising they would not work for the village if the current agreement is dissolved at the end of March.

