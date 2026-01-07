Packed Sand Lake meeting disappoints residents seeking fire service answers

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Sand Lake officials announced in December they were unable to reach a long-term solution with neighboring Pierson, Ensley and Nelson townships to continue providing fire services, citing cost concerns as a primary issue.

The village said it was paying more per capita for fire services compared to the townships. Services will end March 31.

During a special meeting Tuesday night that lasted 18 minutes, Sand Lake leaders addressed holiday pay and a deficit resolution but did not discuss the fire service termination, frustrating residents who packed the town hall.

Village of Sand Lake

"There was no real information there. It was a waste of taxpayers money," said Darcey Strpko, a Nelson Township resident who attended the meeting.

Strpko was hoping to hear updates about the future of fire services for her community.

"I was hoping to hear some kind of comment about the future of our fire department," Strpko said.

She fears the consequences of losing fire protection for the three townships.

"Our lives are going to be lost, homes are going to be destroyed due to fire response times," Strpko said.

Strpko shared a personal experience from about five years ago when her son, Brynn, was in an accident and Sand Lake firefighters saved his life.

"I got a phone call. My son's in this accident. And they said, I think it's him over there. They're working on him. ... He died," Strpko said. "Sand Lake Fire Department brought him back to life."

Now, facing the loss of those services, she worries about future emergencies.

"People are gonna die," Strpko said.

At the meeting, after brief public comment, the board approved changes to holiday pay for some employees and a continuing deficit resolution, which is part of a plan submitted to the state annually.

Meanwhile, the other townships involved are looking for solutions.

At last Tuesday's special meeting in Pierson Township, the board passed two motions.

One motion considered the possibility of a community-based fire service in collaboration with Ensley and Nelson townships.

The second motion appointed the township's supervisor and clerk to serve on a newly-created fire board with them.

After Tuesday night's meeting in Sand Lake, Village President Mollie Doerr shared this statement:

"Over the course of approximately two years, the Village engaged in repeated discussions with Nelson, Ensley, and Pierson Townships regarding the Fire Department agreements. Despite sustained efforts, the parties were unable to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. During that time, the Village continued operating under contracts in which it absorbed the full impact of inflation and rising costs, resulting in an increasingly unequal financial arrangement.

In an effort to continue productive dialogue, the Village invited the townships to participate in a board-to-board meeting during the Village’s town hall on December 4. The Village did not receive a response from Ensley Township, and Pierson Township declined to participate.

Based on these circumstances, the Village Board advised that preliminary discussions begin with the City of Cedar Springs to explore alternative options, as part of its responsibility to evaluate long-term sustainability and fiscal responsibility.

Regarding further discussion, the Village plans to host a public town hall focused on Village finances. Clarifying the context in which these decisions are being made. The Village is not in a financial crisis, and it is important to note that the Village’s financial position is not unique, as the surrounding townships have also experienced deficits in recent years.

When the Village receives proposals from partner communities, they will be reviewed publicly, and the Board will vote on how to proceed in accordance with its established governance process.

The Village remains committed professionalism, and open communication with residents and will continue to conduct these matters through appropriate and respectful channels."

