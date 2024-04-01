Rally ready: GRPD prepares for Trump visit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former president Trump is coming to Grand Rapids on Tuesday, April 2, to speak at DeVos Place downtown.

Immigration is already a key issue in the 2024 presidential election. Trump's visit comes shortly after an undocumented immigrant was charged with murder in Kent County.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a Mexican citizen, is accused of fatally shooting the woman he was dating, 25-year-old Ruby Garcia.

Authorities say Ortiz-Vite is in the U.S. illegally. Four years ago he was deported to Mexico, but later returned.

In a statement, Michigan GOP Chair Pete Hoekstra said the following:

"West Michigan is not going to accept illegal immigrants, making us feel unsafe in our community. President Trump deported Ortiz-Vite in 2020, and somehow he got back into the country. It's unacceptable."

With rallies expected outside of DeVos Place, FOX 17 sat down with Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom about how they're preparing for the former president's visit.

“Fortunately we have been through these visits before,” Chief Winstrom said.

Down Monroe and across from DeVos Place, people are expected to line the streets Tuesday for Trump's visit. The event is from 1–4 p.m.

“It really starts with the Secret Service reaching out to us and saying the campaign has contacted them. 'This is happening.' That gets the ball rolling. We meet with the Secret Service, state police, Kent County sheriff; we all get together and figure out how best we can facilitate a safe event for everyone,” Winstrom said.

The event at DeVos Place is not a rally but, rather, a press conference.

“We have been told it’s not a rally. So we’re not talking about thousands of people attending this event. It’s a few hundred. Nothing we won’t be able to handle,” Winstrom said.

The Kent County GOP has planned an outdoor rally along Monroe.

“If we get a cold, rainy day tomorrow, I think historically we’ll see many fewer individuals,” Winstrom said.

The invite to Trump's press conference says law enforcement will be there. The Grand Rapids Police Department didn't get a direct invite.

“You’re going to see a lot of Grand Rapids Police Department around the event, but we haven’t been asked to participate at all in the event,” Winstrom said.

GRPD is prepared for road closures, although exactly what roads will be closed is kept close to the vest.

“Part of dealing with the Secret Service is the 'secret' part,” Winstrom said.

GRPD is calling in additional resources to work overtime to help with traffic. FOX 17 is told some detectives may even put on uniforms to help man the streets. If you're planning on heading downtown between 1 and 4 p.m. Tuesday, be prepared for delays.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube