Ottawa County Road Commission prepared to handle more snow as winter weather continues

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Michigan drivers are now required by law to leave 200 feet between them and snowplows.

But as one snowplow driver explained to FOX 17 on Monday, it appears drivers are missing the message.

“Pretty interesting. I didn’t think we were going to get this much snow. Then there’s a lot of people that are getting in the way today,” Ian Foltz, a plow driver for the Ottawa County Road Commission, said.

FOX 17 asked if people appeared to be following at 200 feet.

“Not really. Not really, nope,” Foltz said.

Foltz got up at 4 a.m. Monday to start clearing the roads in Ottawa County.

“The guys are doing a great job,” Ken Hildebrand, operations superintendent for the Ottawa County Road Commission, said.

The roads are mostly clear, thanks to the 80-person plow-driving crew in Ottawa County.

“You get down into the colder temperatures and you get the hard pack and all that. But the temperature’s working in our favor. Salt is kicking,” Hildebrand said.

People like Tanner Jacobs also spent a bit of time clearing sidewalks on Monday.

“Oh, man. I think this one took 45 minutes. I had the snow blower and the shovel going, so easy work,” Tanner Jacobs said.

Jacobs says it's only the beginning of a West Michigan winter.

“[It'll be] typical Michigan winter for the next four months probably. You get a couple days off and then you’re back at it again,” Jacobs said.

