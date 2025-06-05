Ottawa County resident cited for weekend explosion

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Following the Tannerite explosion in an Ottawa County neighborhood Sunday night, Tallmadge Charter Township has issued a zoning citation after multiple homeowners called police to report the noise.

“We learned that specifically in our zoning ordinances, it relates to loud noises and vibrations,” said Mark Bennett, Tallmadge Charter Township Supervisor.

Neighbors who live in the area of the explosion, around 40th Avenue and Leonard Street, said this noise is all too familiar. “This had been going on for five or six years, at least,” said neighbor Tim Smith.

Bennett says Sunday's Tannerite (a brand of explosive targets used for firearms practice) explosion is a civil infraction, and violates section 3.21 of the township's ordinance.

The ordinance says, in part, "Every use of land shall be so conducted and operated that it is not obnoxious or dangerous by reason of heat, glare, fumes, odors, dust, noise, or vibration beyond the lot or parcel of land on which the use is located."

Bennett confirmed to FOX17 that the $250 ticket was given to a resident on Monday.

Bennett wants to be clear that the township isn't looking for reasons to hand out citations, but he says this has become an ongoing issue with the specific property involved.

The township confirmed that first responders have visited this property multiple times due to Tannerite explosions.

Bennett adds these Tannerite explosions have caused much concern to neighbors.

FOX17 went to the property Tuesday, where the Tannerite explosion was thought to originate, and were asked to leave.

Neighbor Richard Temple said, “We've gone over and talked to him, we've asked him politely to control it or give us some advance notice or something, and it's just at odd times, too.”

Bennett, along with Temple and Smith, recognize that the use of Tannerite is legal in the state. They appreciate these explosions in good fun, but believe it shouldn't happen on a regular basis.

“That's one thing ‘We’ll let the neighbors know… Hey, I'm going to shoot it off.’ But to continually have these explosions that literally sound like a house exploding, they unnerve everybody,” Smith said.

Bennett says the individual cited is now required to respond in court within three to ten business days, whether that be in-person or by paying a fine.

