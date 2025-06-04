Township issues zoning citation after loud explosion from Tannerite

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Tallmadge Charter Township has issued a zoning citation after multiple homeowners called police to report a loud explosion Sunday night that was later determined to be from Tannerite, a brand of explosive targets used for firearms practice.

Tallmadge Charter Township Supervisor Mark Bennett confirmed to FOX17 that the $250 ticket was given to a neighbor on Monday.

Bennett said his office had received complaints about loud explosions in the area for several years, but this is the first time a citation has been issued.

The citation alleged the neighbor violated a zoning ordinance.

Bennett said the man will have to contact the court and set up a time to appear before a judge and could plead responsible or not responsible.

FOX17 went to the property Tuesday night where the explosion was thought to originate and was asked to leave.

Tim Smith is the Vice Chairman of the Tallmadge Township Zoning Board of Appeals and heard the loud explosion Sunday along with another neighbor Richard Temple, who also serves on the Tallmadge Township Zoning Board of Appeals.

They say the loud sound near 40th Avenue and Leonard Street was startling.

"There's a lot of families with young children, including babies, and it's really disturbing," Temple said.

"This had been going on for five or six years, at least," Smith said.

Temple adds he's made trips to the residence, asking them to stop.

"We've gone over and talked to him, we've asked him politely to control it or give us some advance notice or something, and it's just at odd times, too," Temple said.

In Michigan, there's no state or federal laws against the use of Tannerite.

Initially a spokesman with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, speaking about county-level rules, said there was no violation, but said townships or cities could have restrictions.

FOX17 learned of the township zoning citation Wednesday morning.

