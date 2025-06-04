Neighbors weigh in on Sunday's reported explosion in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple homeowners called to report a loud explosion in an Ottawa County neighborhood Sunday night. The culprit, officials say, is Tannerite, which is a brand of explosive targets used for firearms practice.

"At 8:30 at night, nobody expects to hear what sounds like a gas explosion," said Tim Smith, neighbor and Vice Chairman of the Tallmadge Township Zoning Board of Appeals.

Smith, along with his neighbor Richard Temple, who also serves on the Tallmadge Township Zoning Board of Appeals, have both lived in the township for decades.

"There's a lot of families with young children, including babies, and it's really disturbing, particularly on, like, Sunday afternoons," Temple said.

Smith and Temple say Sunday's explosion in the area of 40th Avenue and Leonard Street is not the first they've heard in their neighborhood.

"This had been going on for five or six years, at least," Smith said.

When asked if all the explosions have come from the same residence, Smith said yes.

Temple adds he's made trips to the residence, asking them to stop.

"We've gone over and talked to him, we've asked him politely to control it or give us some advance notice or something, and it's just at odd times, too," Temple said.

In Michigan, there's no state or federal laws against the use of Tannerite.

"At this point, there's nothing ongoing with the sheriff's office, as there's no violation," said Captain Jake Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Captain Sparks says deputies are familiar with the residence and have responded there in the past.

"Depending on the time of day or night that you're using it, and creating these loud explosions, certainly can startle people," Captain Sparks said.

Smith and Temple agree they can appreciate explosions in good fun, like on Fourth of July or New Years Eve, but just not on a regular basis.

