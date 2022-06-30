Otsego County man sentenced for threatening judge

LANSING, Mich. — A Vanderbilt man who confessed to threatening a judge in Otsego County was sentenced Thursday, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

We’re told 32-year-old Jonathan Brisson threatened Circuit Court Judge Colin G. Hunter through Facebook. He was charged in January for issuing a false terroristic threat. He entered a plea agreement in March.

Nessel's office says the charge carries a 20-year felony but as part of the plea deal, Brisson will serve two years in probation, including one year behind bars. Brisson is credited for 100 days already served.

“My office will continue to aggressively pursue threats against public officials,” says Nessel. “Those who would threaten violence against office holders must know there are real consequences for their actions.”

