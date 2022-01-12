Otsego County man charged for allegedly threatening circuit court judge

LANSING, Mich. — An Otsego County man has been charged for allegedly threatening a judge.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says 32-year-old Jonathan Brisson threatened Circuit Court Chief Judge Colin G. Hunter via social media after being issued a protection order. We’re told he was charged Monday on one count of threatening terrorism.

“Threats against public officials will not be tolerated by my office,” says Nessel. “The facts of this case include very direct and detailed threats that cross the line between free speech and criminal behavior.”

Nessel’s office says Brisson was placed on a $50,000 cash surety bond, adding Brisson is not permitted to have guns, drugs or alcohol in his possession.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled to take place Thursday, Jan. 20.

