Otsego County man charged with threatening judge enters guilty plea

LANSING, Mich. — A man accused of issuing death threats against a judge in Otsego County pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says 32-year-old Jonathan Brisson from Vanderbilt was charged for making threats targeting Circuit Court Chief Judge Colin G. Hunter on social media.

Brisson pleaded guilty in 50th Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon for issuing a false terrorism threat, Nessel’s office says.

“I’m proud of the work done to secure this guilty plea,” says Nessel. “Threats against public officials will not be tolerated and will be aggressively pursued by my office.”

The state says Brisson’s bond was reduced to a personal recognizance bond that includes a GPS tether, adding Brisson has been instructed to refrain from communicating with Judge Hunter again.

Brisson is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, May 31.

