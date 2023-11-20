NTSB: Pilot wanted to see son's race before fatal 2022 Shelby Twp. plane crash

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The pilot in a deadly Shelby Township plane crash last year was on his way to see his son’s demolition derby race, according to a new report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

A small single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area behind a Shelby Township home on July 15, 2022, transportation officials say. The pilot, 56-year-old Raymond Gundy, and his passenger, 48-year-old Troy Caris, both died.

The NTSB’s initial report stated two pilots watched as the plane departed Oceana County Airport during inclement weather and low visibility.

The plane was reportedly headed for Warsaw, Indiana.

Gundy had a private pilot certificate at the time but the plane was not instrument rated to fly in poor weather, officials said.

The NTSB released its final report into the crash investigation last week saying Gundy’s widow was asked if the pilot had an urgent reason to fly. She replied their son was a participant in a demolition derby race and that Gundy didn’t want to miss it after missing several others.

The final report also says damage to the plane and surrounding environment suggests the plane crashed at high speed. The crash is not believed to be the result of a mechanical failure or anything that would have impacted flight operations.

We’re told no evidence was found that Gundy received a weather briefing before taking off and that he may have submitted weather conditions right after takeoff.

The NTSB says the plane likely underwent spatial distortion, causing the pilot to lose control.

