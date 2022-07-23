NTSB: Pilot of Oceana Co. deadly plane crash was not instrument-rated

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of the small plane that crashed in Oceana County did not hold an instrument rating to fly in the poor weather conditions.

The single-engine plane crashed in the woods behind a Shelby Township home Friday, July 15.

State police say the crash killed both the pilot, Raymond Gundy, and his passenger, Troy Caris.

According to the NTSB’s preliminary report, two commercial pilots saw the small plane take off from Oceana County Airport.

One witness said the ceiling at the time of takeoff was no higher than 100-feet.

The other reported that the plane entered instrument meteorological conditions as it crossed a road a little more than 1,000-feet past the runway.

They both said it was raining at the time and visibility was poor.

The report says the pilot held a private pilot certificate.

The plane was scheduled to fly to Warsaw, Indiana.

