SHELBY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a small plane crashed in Oceana County Friday evening.

The crash happened near 102nd Avenue and West Buchanan Road in Shelby, which is just south of the Oceana County Airport.

Troopers on scene have not said how many people were on board or if there are any survivors.

It’s not clear what caused the plane to crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to get more information.

