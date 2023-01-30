No charges in Bath Township officer-involved shooting

No charges will be filed following an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead at a mobile home park near Lansing.

Back on January 2, police in Bath Township were called to a mobile home park for what was listed as a "domestic disturbance."

In body camera footage, a man, who was later identified as Lucas Gainforth, is seen exiting a home wielding two guns, while yelling profanities.

The man also seems to be aiming the guns towards officers, as well as his mother.

Police tell him to drop the weapons, then shoot ten rounds.

Gainforth died at the scene. It was later determined the weapons were actually airsoft guns.

SEE: Bath Township Police Department releases portions of bodycam footage from officer involved shooting

The case was immediately turned over to Michigan State Police to investigate.

After MSP wrapped up the investigation, the Clinton County Prosecutor reviewed the evidence and ruled the shooting as a "reasonable use of forge" given the circumstances.

Prosecutor Spagnuolo decided there was adequate reason for the officer to believe he— and Gainforth's mother— were in danger.

"The lethal force that [the officer] used in response of the perceived threat was justified and not excessive given the gravity of the situation," he wrote on Friday.

He pointed out that Gainforth had modified the airsoft guns to look real, which he said meant officers would have a hard time telling apart.

The Prosecutor said no further action will be taken with the case.

Also, the Bath Township Police completed an internal investigation, finding that department policies were not violated.

"This was a tragedy for all involved," said Bath Township Police Chief Gary Smith. "Our hearts go out to Sgt Hamilton and his family, as well as the family of the deceased, 24-year-old Lucas Charles Gainforth."

