Bath Township Police Department releases portions of bodycam footage of Monday's 'officer-involved shooting'

BATH TWP., Mich. — The Bath Township Police Department has released portions of the body camera footage of the officer who shot and killed a man in the Dutch Hills Mobile Home Park Monday after responding to a domestic disturbance.

The department's Chief Gary Smith said, "despite recommendations from other agencies not to release details or body camera footage until after the investigation is complete," he wanted to be transparent with the public about the shooting.

"This incident is a tragedy for everyone involved. Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, as well as the officer and his family," Smith said in a statement.

The video shows the officer, Sgt. Hamilton, the man who was shot and the man's mother. The mother in the beginning of the video asks the officer to help her get her son medically evaluated. The officer says "he's going to be a handful."

"He wants to die today is what he came home at 1 o'clock and told me. For what reason, I have no idea," the mother said.

The man then exits the home holding a handgun aimed in the mother and officers direction and yelling a profanity. The officer yells at the man to drop the gun, and then shoots 10 rounds.

"You killed him. He wanted to die today, and today's the day," the mother says after the shooting.

When additional officers arrived on the scene, officers secured the gun, moved the man to the ground and began CPR.

Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating the shooting, and an "Internal Department" investigation is taking place, according to Smith. The officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave "pending the outcome of the independent investigation" by MSP.

You can watch the portions of the bodycam footage on the Bath Charter Township YouTube channel

