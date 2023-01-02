Watch Now
Bath Twp Police: one person dead after officer-involved shooting

Posted at 6:18 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 18:18:36-05

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting unfolded near a Bath Township trailer park.

Michigan State Police says the shooting happened around 2 pm on Monday in the Dutch Hills Trailer Park at 16400 Upton Road.

The Bath Township Police Department confirmed the officer-involved shooting.

According to the department, officers were called there to respond to a domestic disturbance.

Michigan State Police is currently investigating the incident.

Bath Township police say more information will be released when possible.

Police also say this was an isolated incident, with no danger to the public.

