Bath Twp Police: one person dead after officer-involved shooting

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting unfolded near a Bath Township trailer park.

Michigan State Police says the shooting happened around 2 pm on Monday in the Dutch Hills Trailer Park at 16400 Upton Road.

The Bath Township Police Department confirmed the officer-involved shooting.

According to the department, officers were called there to respond to a domestic disturbance.

Michigan State Police is currently investigating the incident.

Bath Township police say more information will be released when possible.

Police also say this was an isolated incident, with no danger to the public.

Update to Bath Twp Officer involved shooting: Shooting occurred approx. 2 pm today in the Dutch Hills Trailer Park located at 16400 Upton Rd,Bath Township Clinton county. One subject deceased. The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) January 2, 2023

