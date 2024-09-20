No charges, but hope remains: Amillier's father works to honor son's legacy

It's been three months since 15-year-old Amillier Penn's life was tragically cut short not he city’s southeast side. While no arrests have been made, Amillier's father, Corey Penn, remains determined to keep his son's memory alive while he seeks legal justice.

In early June, Amillier was playing football with friends when he was confronted by an unknown gunman. The teenager was chased to Umatilla, near Madison, where he was shot and killed.

The incident has left Corey and his family with unanswered questions and a deep sense of loss.

Amillier is remember as a kind and passionate young man who loved his family, gaming, basketball, and helping others.

Nobody has yet been charged in his murder, but Corey feels that will change very soon. He has been working tirelessly to keep Amillier's memory alive.

“As his father, as his parent, that's just what I'm supposed to do,” Corey told FOX 17 Friday morning.

“So many of Amillier’s friends, so many young people, reach out to me and tell me that they're proud of me and they just want to see me keep going.”

A handmade memorial at the site he was gunned down on Umatilla has become a symbol of the community's support for the Penn family. Corey regularly stops by to make sure all of the flowers, signs, candles, and photos of Amillier are in good shape.

“He had his whole life ahead of him, and now that he's no longer here, we're still going to keep his light shining,” Corey said.

“The whole city of Grand Rapids is tired of the gun violence, and I believe that everyone is behind us on trying to make a change.”

While his main focus remains getting legal justice for his son, he is finding other outlets for his energy.

“We want something that'll last forever here in Grand Rapids, and something that would definitely project change for the community.”

He has started a petition to have the name of Umatilla changed to something that would honor his son’s lives.

As of Friday afternoon, over 530 people had signed his petition.

Corey believes that this change will bring a lasting impact to the community, and serve as a stark reminder of the impact gun violence can have.

He wanted to share a message with the people out there who have stepped up to help inhis search for justice:

"To Milli's Friends, I want to thank you all for your incredible support after losing Milli. I know this has been so emotional and traumatic for you as well, but your strength and love has been a big part of why Milli's family is strong today.

Your support means everything to me, and I am continuing to seek justice for Milli with hopes to secure a safer future for you. You are making a real difference, and I am forever grateful. Amillier appreciates you too.

With love and appreciation thank you , Pops"

Silent Observer is offering a $9,200 reward for information leading to Amillier's killer, and anyone can submit information anonymously.

If you have information regarding Amillier’s murder, you can reach out to the Grand Rapids Police at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

