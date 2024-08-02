Watch Now
$9,200 reward offered for answers in Amillier Penn murder case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Silent Observer has increased its reward for tips leading authorities to the person responsible for the shooting death of Amillier Penn.

The 15-year-old was shot and killed June 1 in southeast Grand Rapids near Madison and Hall.

Police told FOX 17 Penn was playing football with friends when the suspect walked up to them and opened fire.

The reward amount for answers in the case is now $9,200, according to Silent Observer.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345.

