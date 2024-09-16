Minors running from the law run into law enforcement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three minors hit a police car early Monday, just before three in the morning. They were driving a stolen Kia. Talk about a run-in with the law.

It happened near Michigan and Lafayette.

“Fortunately no one was hurt. So I will say it was a little bit of karma,” Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said.

Officers spotted the young people driving the car around the city. They ran from police and ended up running right into the police.

"One of our officers who was driving downtown near the area of Michigan and Lafayette was going directly through a green light, and they were broadsided by three individuals in the stolen car,” Winstrom said.

The accident was serious, but no one was seriously hurt. It could have been much worse, the police chief warns.

One of the minors had to be taken out of the Kia by Grand Rapids firefighters. All three minors were taken into custody.

This is not indicative of current numbers for auto thefts in Grand Rapids, the police chief explains.

“Year to date, we’ve seen auto thefts drop 43% compared with 2023. So I think we are making progress. Hopefully the three individuals involved in this auto theft last night learn their lesson,” Winstrom said.

