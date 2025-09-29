'Working tirelessly': Crews continue search for more victims after church shooting & fire

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Federal, state, and local officers continue to comb through the debris of a church near Grand Blanc that was targeted by a gunman and set on fire.

So far four deaths have been confirmed in the attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints just a few miles south of Flint. Another eight people are injured.

More victims could be found in the rubble of the building. Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told reporters on Sunday night the building had not been completely cleared. Two of the deceased victims were found Sunday afternoon in the burned out church. Several people in attendance at the service when the attack happened remain missing, according to Chief Renye.

Investigators say 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford used his truck to ram the building just before 10:30 a.m. on September 28.

Lukas Katilius/The Flint Journal via AP A vehicle that was rammed into the building is surrounded by smoke as a firefighter works on the scene at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Mich.

Service attenders told the Scripps News Group they all heard a bang, causing them to flee the building. The shooter opened fire on people as they drove away in their cars, according to victims.

WXMI/Matt Witkos A car parked near the Mormon church in Grand Blanc Township with bullet holes in the driver's side window

The ATF said Sanford used gasoline to start the building on fire. Suspected explosive devices were also found at the scene.

Police officers shot and killed Sanford in the church parking lot roughly eight minutes after the first call to 911.

The fire took hours for crews to put out.

Julie J, @Malkowski6April/AP In this image taken from video released by Julie J, @Malkowski6April, Massive flames and smoke rise from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

The FBI took over the investigation, working in tandem with the ATF, Michigan State Police, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, and the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

Another update on the situation is expected to be held sometime on Monday.

