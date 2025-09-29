GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following Sunday's deadly shooting in Grand Blanc Township at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, community members are grieving, including right here in Grand Rapids.

'Our hearts are heavy': Local LDS leader responds to deadly Grand Blanc church shooting

According to the President of the Grand Rapids Michigan Stake for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Neal Buckwalter, many in the Grand Rapids congregation have friends or family in the Grand Blanc area.

Buckwalter says they’re of course devastated, but grateful for the outpouring of love they’ve already received.

"Our hearts are heavy for the senseless violence that unfolded this morning," Buckwalter said. "We look to support through, obviously our prayers, but we'll be involved with local leaders there to support in any way that we can."

Buckwalter says sad is an understatement, but adds it's their goal as a congregation to focus on the peace that comes with their faith.

"What Jesus Christ teaches is about light and hope, and it's through that message and our faith in him that that we can look forward, even through tragedies like this," Buckwalter said.

On Sunday, police say the 40-year-old suspect identified by officials as Thomas Jacob Sanford, crashed his vehicle into the front of the church, got out of his car and began shooting.

Grand Blanc Township Police Department Chief William Renye says within less than a minute officers responded to the scene.

Including the suspect, five people are now dead, several others are wounded, and the lives of many inside the church, as Buckwalter acknowledged, are forever changed.

"I do want to just express on behalf of the local congregations of our church, the deep gratitude we have for the outpouring of support and love and prayers on behalf of those whose lives were so so tragically impacted," Buckwalter said.

Buckwalter adds his hope, in a time that seems so divisive and unnerving, is that communities would come together and reason with one another, "...looking for ways to ensure safety as people come to worship, but also that they leave feeling hopeful for a better world."

