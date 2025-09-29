GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. — More than 24 hours after an attack on a church in Grand Blanc Township left five people dead, neighbors say they are still reeling from the violence.

"It was shock and terror. I felt my heart fall down into my stomach," said Brandt Malone, a member of another Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregation.

WATCH: Attack on church leaves Grand Blanc neighbors shaken

'It was shock and terror': Attack on Grand Blanc church leaves neighbors shaken

The Mormon church in Grand Blanc Township was targeted Sunday morning by a gunman who rammed the building with his truck before setting it on fire. The suspect, Thomas Sanford, opened fire on people as they tried to get into their cars and escape.

Four people were killed with another eight injured. Sanford was killed by law enforcement officers in the parking lot.

The building burned to the ground. Investigators say Sanford used gasoline to fuel the flames, and he had explosive devices in his vehicle.

The attack left not just the church's congregation shaken, but neighbors too.

"We don't feel for our safety, but we certainly feel afraid for larger places that there's a lot of people," said Diana Rushlow, who lives just down the street from the church. "I mean, if it happened four doors down from where I live, it can happen anywhere."

"A lot of us are just thinking about victims, those who have passed and those who were waiting to get confirmation that they've been accounted for," Malone said.

Michigan 'Evil, this was an evil act': New details in Grand Blanc Township church attack Zac Harmon

Thankfully, all attendees of Sunday's service were accounted for as of Monday afternoon.

Investigators have yet to release a possible motive for the attack.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube