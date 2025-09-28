Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police report multiple victims after shooting at church in Grand Blanc

Posted
and last updated

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grand Blanc Township police confirm that there was a shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday morning.

Police report that there are multiple victims and the shooter is down.

According to police, there is no threat to the public at this time.

Police also report that the church is on fire.

Kash Patel, the FBI Director, said that agents are on scene to assist in the investigation.

The reunification place for people off-site is the Trillium Theater at Holly and McCandish.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has released the following statement following the shooting:

"We have multiple teams and units on scene in Grand Blanc Township assisting at the church shooting and fire. Tragically, this marks the fourth mass shooting we’ve responded to in less than five years. Please avoid the area."

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.

