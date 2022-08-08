State releases interactive map, tracks confirmed algal blooms in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is notifying residents of a new online tool that will help them track algal blooms in their communities and around the state.

The Michigan Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Reports map tracks blooms in cyanobacteria, better known as blue-green algae, which can occur naturally in ponds, rivers and lakes, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“The new Michigan Harmful Algal Bloom Reports map is an exciting tool to increase awareness of HABs and to help prevent related illness,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “If you may have had contact with or swallowed water with a HAB and feel sick, call your doctor or Poison Control at 800-222-1222. If symptoms are severe, get emergency medical attention as soon as possible.”

We're told 79 HABs were reported across 43 counties last year.

The map, created by MDHHS and Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), will be updated every week through November with new data by EGLE, the state health department explains.

MDHHS notes not all blooms are reported and therefore may not appear on the map. The public is advised to keep an eye out for potential blue-green algae and to stay away from the water where HABs may be present.

