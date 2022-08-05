EGLE confirms blue-green algae presence in Allegan County lake

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) relayed confirmation of blue-green algae in a Cheshire Township lake Friday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

Health officials say EGLE collected samples from three areas on Swan Lake last week.

All humans and pets are advised to stay clear of the water until the algal bloom passes.

ACHD says it will deliver updates as they become available.

