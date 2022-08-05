Watch Now
EGLE confirms blue-green algae presence in Allegan County lake

Blue-green algae can usually be found anywhere bodies of fresh water meet pollution from agricultural and development runoff. When coupled with summer’s high temperatures, blue-green algae can rapidly grow.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 13:47:36-04

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) relayed confirmation of blue-green algae in a Cheshire Township lake Friday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

Health officials say EGLE collected samples from three areas on Swan Lake last week.

All humans and pets are advised to stay clear of the water until the algal bloom passes.

ACHD says it will deliver updates as they become available.

READ MORE: Allegan County Health Department warns of suspected blue-green algae bloom in Swan Lake in Cheshire Township

