Plan to honor fallen sheriffs deputy from Three Rivers approved

MICHIGAN — Michigan House of Representatives approved a plan to honor Ryan J. Proxmire, a former Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputy who died in the line of duty.

Representative Carra aided in the sponsorship of the late deputy from Three Rivers and said Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway is a fitting way to commemorate the officer who died from a gunshot while pursuing a fleeing suspect last year.

“Sgt. Proxmire ably and nobly served the people of Southwest Michigan — keeping us all safe,” said Carra, R-Three Rivers. “He answered the call of duty and carried out his law enforcement responsibilities every single day. On one sad day last summer, Sgt. Proxmire made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. His life of service will always be in our memories, and this memorial will publicly convey our humble and eternal respect for his bravery.”

Proxmire served with the Kalamazoo County Sheriffs Office for nine years before he was shot on Aug. 14, 2021. He died from his injuries on Aug. 15, 2021, and the sheriff’s office promoted Proxmire to sergeant and bestowed the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart.

House Bill 4720 would dedicate US-131 between West U Avenue and mile marker 35 in Proxmire’s memory. The bill passed the House and will now proceed to the Senate.